Four months into its one-year fundraising campaign and Wiseman Ministries is right on track, says its ministry leader who returned from the nation’s capital this past week after meeting with White House aides focused on fighting opioid addiction in rural communities.
“It’s progressing nicely,” Executive Director Tim Wiseman said of the capital campaign to raise money for the creation of a first-of-its-kind rehab program.
Wiseman Ministries operates House of Disciples ministry, where a 15,000-square-foot expansion is proposed for the treatment of homeless people with substance abuse addiction.
Last June, former Development Director Cary Hilliard told the News-Journal that the ministry had begun a campaign to raise $2 million. Hilliard has since moved to Oklahoma City to be with his family and is seeking a similar ministry job there.
Instead, Wiseman Ministries’ capital campaign goal is $1 million and the drive didn’t kick off until October, Wiseman said Friday.
“It was his first campaign to do,” Wiseman said of the earlier error.
So far, the ministry has raised $289,480, he said, which means that the ministry is 71% from its goal at the one-third mark of the campaign.
“We were shooting for it to be a one-year campaign,” he said.
Expansion plans call for a new building at the House of Disciples campus on South Green Street in Longview, with a medical detox center including medical intake, a family conference room, isolation rooms, observational detox beds, counseling rooms, a fitness center and a multipurpose activity room, along with a laundry room, showers and a barbershop to serve the homeless.
The unique part, ministry officials have said, is that a person needing treatment can get the detoxification, medical and mental treatment and then move to the out-service psychological counseling, integration and transitional treatment that House of Disciples already provides, all in one continuous program.
On Jan. 31, Wiseman attended a World Community Action Plan and Policy Writing Session at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C.
The 90-minute event was White House’s launch of its Rural Community Action Guide, designed to provide insights on how rural leaders can and are addressing drug use and its consequences to build strong and healthy rural places.
Between 1999 and 2015, drug overdose deaths in rural counties jumped by 325% compared with 198% in metropolitan areas, and a 2017 survey found that 74% of farmers and nearly half of all Americans have been directly impacted by opioid misuse, according to the guide.
Wiseman’s invitation resulted from a visit by Ann Hazlett, senior adviser for rural affairs for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, who toured House of Disciples facilities in Longview and Panola County in July.
“This White House and this administration, particularly in this area, are trying to tackle addiction in rural areas,” Wiseman said. “It’s fantastic to see the action being put into it and an honor to play a part.”
The Jan. 31 event brought Wiseman together again with Hazlett but also with Office of National Drug Policy Director Jim Carroll, federal judges, congressmen, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams and dignitaries representing rehabilitation, farming, addiction and health agencies.
Information gathered from the trip will be helpful to House of Disciples in terms of grant writing for federal dollars to rehabilitate people in East Texas, Wiseman said.
“The overall plan that they put together is a wealth of information, and it takes some insight from other communities and what they’re doing and how they’re successful,” he said. “Our expansion is for a continuum of care, and we’re positioned geographically well in rural communities … and along with what we’re doing in the city of Longview and East Texas areas.”