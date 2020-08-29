The popcorn is popping. The projectors are ready. It’s time to go back to the movies.
AMC Longview 10 on Tall Pines Avenue reopened for business Thursday evening after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regal Longview & RPX on North Eastman Road in Longview reopened Aug. 21.
Both theaters are showing a mixture of new movies, such as “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” and older films, such as “Inception.”
“As we reopen, we recognize that the world has changed,” Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Entertainment, said in a video on the company’s website. “The health and safety of our movie theater guests and staff is our absolute highest priority.”
AMC Longview 10 is implementing new procedures called AMC Safe and Clean.
“AMC Safe and Clean represents new policies and protocols specifically designed to bring back our guests and the film crew at our theaters in ways that are welcoming and responsible,” Aron said.
AMC Longview 10 has taken steps to reduce touch points and protect customers’ safety, including simplified menus for shorter lines at concessions and reduced auditorium capacities for social distancing. Moviegoers are encouraged to purchase tickets online or using the AMC app, and concessions also are available to order using the app.
Face masks are required for theater staff and guests and are available for purchase at theaters for $1, according to the company’s website. Face masks must be worn in the auditorium, but can be removed to consume food and drinks.
Theater capacity is reduced to a maximum of 40%, and theater ticketing technology will block off seats surrounding those occupied to help ensure social distancing, according to AMC.
Additionally, social distancing markers have been placed on floors in the lobby; hand sanitizer and wipes are available; employees are screened daily; and the theater chain is promoting cashless transactions.
The theater is allotting extra time between movie showings for staff to disinfect the auditoriums, according to AMC. Auditoriums are disinfected with new electrostatic disinfectant sprayers, and carpeted areas are vacuumed nightly with vacuums that use HEPA filters, according to AMC.
With regard to concessions, the menu has been reduced to a staple of AMC’s most popular items, such as popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and drinks. Condiments are available by request only, and popcorn and soda refills have temporarily been suspended, according to AMC.
Meanwhile, at Regal, face masks also are required at all times, except when consuming food and beverages, and auditorium seating capacity has been reduced to 50%.
The Regal reservation system will maintain two empty seats between all occupied seats, according to Regal.
Additionally, the theater chain said it is increasing its fresh air intake by 50% to 100% above normal levels to help circulate more fresh air throughout auditoriums.
Regal employees also are undergoing daily screenings, and hand sanitizer is available.
In addition to being able to purchase movie tickets on the Regal app, guests also now can purchase concessions on the app, according to Regal.
With regard to concessions, Regal also is offering a reduced menu, has eliminated self-serve condiments, and suspended refills on drinks and popcorn, according to the theater chain.