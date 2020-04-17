Districts are turning their attention to how and when to hold graduation ceremonies after Friday's announcement by Gov. Greg Abbott that campuses will be closed the remainder of the school year.
Officials at some local school districts said they are waiting on guidelines from Education Commissioner Mike Morath before announcing official plans for graduations.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said he still is committed to having a traditional graduation instead of a virtual one, even if it needs to be pushed into the summer.
White Oak ISD is exploring a virtual and in-person graduation, Superintendent Brian Gray said.
The possible virtual graduation would take place on the date graduation was planned and could include speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian, Gray said. A traditional ceremony could be held once guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic are relaxed.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said Spring Hill ISD will wait for guidance from Morath before making graduation decisions.
"The impact of this decision, along with the dilemma it poses for many in our Spring Hill community, is not something we take lightly," he said. "While I believe that placing human life as the top priority in decision making at this time, I am deeply concerned about the amount of time our students will spend away from their campuses.
"Rest assured that all campus administrators and teachers share this concern and are working diligently to provide the best possible educational opportunities during this trying time."
A statement from Longview ISD said the high school is working on commencement plans.
Abbott's announcement extends his previous order that closed schools until May 4. He said Friday that a team of doctors and other professionals advised it would be unsafe to reopen schools.
The Texas State Teachers Association applauded Abbott for keeping schools closed.
“This finally removes uncertainty for hundreds of Texas communities and, health experts say, will help slow the spread of the coronavirus," association President Noel Candelaria said in a statement. "This is an important health and safety measure for millions of Texans because experts don’t know when this pandemic will subside. Meanwhile, teachers will continue to work with their students to provide lessons and activities — remotely — as they have been doing for several weeks."
Local districts also will continue providing meals to families.
Clugston said Pine Tree ISD will work to get supplies or other belongings that were left in classrooms to students.