A woman charged in a 2018 fire at a Longview duplex that killed two people has been found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to a state mental facility.
Kimberly Bruton, 35, was charged with arson causing bodily injury/death in the March 9, 2018, deaths of Randall Russell, 74, and his daughter, Lisa Tesmer, 52. The pair died in a fire at their duplex on Cherie Lane that they shared with Bruton and her boyfriend.
In court documents filed Friday, Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court noted the reasoning for his decision in the non-jury trial.
"The court took judicial notice of all contents of the court's file including the reports of the court-appointed expert and the state's expert that both found the defendant was insane at the time of the crime," he wrote.
Charles elaborated in an interview Friday that his ruling was based on Bruton's "mental health history" and "two very quality experts and their opinions."
Bruton's latest psychological evaluation by Dr. Christine Reed of Dallas was performed Nov. 10 and found Bruton was insane at the time of the fire.
Bruton had been deemed incompetent to stand trial by two earlier evaluations before an October 2020 assessment found her competent.
Another evaluation in April 2021 by Dr. Thomas Allen found Bruton was "insane at the time of the conduct charged."
Bruton was initially arrested at the scene where Longview firefighters found her standing outside the duplex. A search warrant stated Deputy Fire Marshal Marcus Delaney arrived to find Bruton “standing outside the residence holding a 32-ounce bottle of charcoal lighter fluid.”
According to a previous competency report, when she was found at the scene of the fire, “she was noted to be disoriented, agitated and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic or some other illicit substance.”
The warrant said Bruton told the investigator she had been trying to start a fire in the fireplace with the lighter fluid.
Bruton was released from jail after two days but was indicted on the arson charge five months later. She was arrested May 23, 2018, in Denton on an unrelated arson charge, at which point Longview fire officials interviewed her again about the duplex fire.
According to the report, while being interviewed by police, “Bruton admitted to intentionally setting the fire, however she denied that her intention was to harm her housemates.”
“Bruton believed that her housemates ‘were in danger’ (unspecified as to why and who),” the report said. “She also reported that ‘there was something bad in the house’ on the evening of the fire. In order to protect her roommates and keep them out of harm’s way, she set the blaze in an attempt to force them out of the house.”
The report states that Bruton said she removed a length of board from the fireplace and set a chair on fire in the living room and then attempted to warn the others in the house.
“Ms. Bruton stated that at one point, she observed the couple attempting to exit the front door of the burning building, however ‘someone or something’ pushed them back into the house,” the report said
According to Reed's report, Bruton told her that setting the fire was the "wrong choice" because she did not want to harm Russell and Tesmer.
Bruton also told Reed that she has mental health problems and PTSD.
In her opinion, Reed wrote that she believes Bruton has "tended to minimize the influence of mental health difficulties on the alleged offense behavior while instead steadfastly maintaining that her conduct was in response to a genuine, reality-based threat."
Reed noted that Bruton has "a genuine, severe mental disease" and that Bruton, at the time of the fire, "was in an acutely psychotic mental state in which she was not fully in touch with reality."
Although Reed's report also states that "a number of factors suggest (Bruton) could have been under the influence of illicit substances, namely methamphetamine, at the time of the ... offense," the doctor also wrote that Bruton "has consistently and repeatedly denied that she used methamphetamine or any other illicit drugs on the day of the ... offense and no evidence was uncovered in the available records to suggest otherwise.
"Taken in total, although not clear cut, it appears likely that at the time of the alleged offense the defendant did not know that what she was doing was wrong," Reed wrote.