The Woman & Child Health Center of Longview has raised the level of care for patients all the way to the ceiling.
On Tuesday, as state Rep. Jay Dean toured the clinic, Shaun’ta Whitehead, CEO of Special Health Resources, which operates the clinic, pointed out the ceiling tiles in the pediatric wing.
The providers at the clinic had decorated many of them with bright, cheerful pictures, including ones with butterflies or a rainbow.
Whitehead said some of the clinic’s staff donated their own money and talents toward designing patient exam rooms.
“They really take a lot of pride in this place,” she said. “They really care about the environment of our patients.”
Dean, R-Longview, on Tuesday toured the The Woman & Child Health Center and Special Health Resource’s Jim Meyer Comprehensive Health Center, a few blocks away, as part of National Health Center Week.
Special Health Resources is a federally qualified health center, which provide health care services to underserved communities. The organization’s clinics accept Medicaid and most private insurances. Self-pay patients are charged on a sliding fee scale based on household income and family size. Transportation is provided to appointments.
“I’ve heard about all the good work y’all do,” Dean told staff members.
The Woman & Child Health Center provides primary care for women, including gynecological services and obstetrics as well as prenatal and postnatal care, pediatrics and behavioral health services.
“We try to be a one-stop shop,” Whitehead said.
Whitehead said Special Health Resources serves about 30,000 patients annually in 23 counties in East Texas at clinics in Longview, Tyler, Paris and Texarkana in Texas and Arkansas.
Mobile clinics expand service offerings as well.
“We cover a very large geographic area,” Whitehead said.
She said the clinic is hoping to expand its services and renovate unused spaces at the clinic to provide more space for pediatric and women’s health services. That will take funding, Whitehead said.
She thanked Dean for supporting state funding for a grant program through the Texas Department of State Health Services to assist federally qualified health centers. She said the project to expand services at the Woman & Child Health Center would cost about $700,000 to $1 million, and the organization is seeking funding through that grant program.
Dean said his office would be happy to provide letters of support for the organization.