A woman was killed and a 2-year-old critically injured in a two-vehicle wreck before noon near Kilgore.
Vivian A. Swaim, 56, of Kilgore was taken to a Kilgore emergency room following the crash where she was pronounced dead, according to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to the crash on the U.S. 259 bypass about a half-mile south of Kilgore, Dark said.
A preliminary report shows Swaim was driving a pickup south on U.S. 259 approaching the Rusk County line when a dump truck was headed north. For an undetermined reason, according to Dark, Swaim’s vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane and struck the left side of the dump truck.
A 2-year-old boy in Swaim’s vehicle was taken to LSU Hospital in Shreveport in critical condition, Dark said.
The driver of the dump truck was taken to a Longview hospital and was listed in stable condition.