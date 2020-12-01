A 69-year-old woman sustained "severe injuries" after being hit Monday in Henderson by a car driven by a teenage driver, police said.
Henderson police responded about 3:30 p.m. Monday to a vehicle-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Jacksonville Drive and Smith Street.
Police said a car driven by a 16-year-old male was traveling south on Jacksonville Drive and made a right turn on to Smith Street. Upon turning, the driver struck the woman who was walking at the intersection of Jacksonville and Smith.
The driver told police he was blinded by the sun and did not see the woman, police said. The victim had severe injuries and was flown to a Tyler medical center.
Police have not yet filed charges in the incident.