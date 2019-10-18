The names of Gregg County’s victims of domestic violence will be read on the steps of the Gregg County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. today as part of an observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is in October.
The Women’s Center of East Texas will lead the proclamation. Executive Director Shannon Trest said the event also will include a look at statistics for Texas and the areas the center serves.
The Women’s Center of East Texas serves Gregg, Rusk, Panola, Marion and Harrison counties, she said.