The Women's Philanthropy Summit will explore opportunities and obstacles for giving from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Rose Heights Community Life Center, 2110 Old Omen Road, Tyler.
Kathryn W. Miree of Birmingham, Alabama, will be the keynote speaker at the event hosted by the Women's Fund of Smith County, East Texas Communities Foundation and the Association of Fundraising Professionals, East Texas chapter.
Registration costs $25 per person, or $150 per table of eight, and includes a continental breakfast and lunch. For information and registration, go to womensfundsc.org .