Shirley Dillard thanked God for helping her survive cancer twice, and Cheryl Jackson credited him for letting her give birth to three children after she was told cancer had left her barren.
The women’s testimonies, along with praise, prayer and school choirs marked the annual Thanksgiving Prayer Rally held Thursday on the grounds of the Gregg County Courthouse.
The Longview Clergy Coalition conducted the event “to bring the community together and our desire to thank God, which blesses the city of Longview,” the Rev. Ray Coates of HighRidge Church of Longview said before the noontime gathering.
Coates and the Rev. Jeff Borgwardt, pastor of First Lutheran Church and president of the coalition, organized the event.
The rally, which started about 10 years ago, takes place on the Thursday before Thanksgiving to give thanks to both God and Jesus.
“One of the great things about Thanksgiving is God does not have to be good to us,” the Rev. Larry Washington of Post Oak Baptist Church in Kilgore said during welcoming remarks to a gathering that grew to about 20 people. “He has already given His Son.”
The Rev. Gayle Bush of Faith Worship Center followed with her booming voice.
Speaking to the crowd, Bush said, “You are so worthy to be praised in the name of Jesus.”
The audience then heard a testimony from Dillard, a two-time cancer survivor. At 3 feet 6 inches tall, Dillard said afterward that she felt 10 feet tall.
The member of Galilee Baptist in Hallsville talked about surviving non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2011 and breast cancer in 2013, and she credited divine intervention.
“They said I am not going to make it,” Dillard recalled being told after being diagnosed with the cancer that originates in the lymphatic system. She said her pastor visited her, and she was able to walk out of a nursing home.
“Ring the bell three times,” Dillard said. “I am a living witness of what God can do. The devil is alive. I love the Lord.”
The next testimony came from Jackson of New Life Outreach Church. She credited her faith with being able to bear three children while also enduring two miscarriages and one stillbirth.
“I was not supposed to have kids,” said Jackson, who married at 29. “I had cancer. I had tumors.”
After she became pregnant at age 30, Jackson said her doctor advised her that her daughter would have Down syndrome and recommended an abortion.
She said her daughter, Chasity Thomas, now 23, did not have Down syndrome. Her other children — Gabriela Jackson, 12, and Solomon David Jackson, 11 — attended the rally.
The rally also featured songs performed by the choirs from Foster Middle School in Longview and Hallsville High School. People held hands in a circle while the Rev. Brandon Owens of Bethel Baptist Church in Longview led a closing prayer, and the high school choir closed by singing “Put a Little Love in Your Heart.”