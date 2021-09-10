The Women’s Center of East Texas shelter in Longview is expected to reopen this month after a months-long closure for renovations following February winter storm damage.
“We are just waiting on a certificate from the zoning inspector,” Executive Director Hollie Bruce said.
The Women’s Center of East Texas serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and trafficking in Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, Marion, Rusk and Panola counties.
Bruce and Residential Services Director Tammie Porter said they are excited to reopen.
“We are happy to get this process over and done, and we’re just excited to get back in and so what we do,” Porter said. “The families with family violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking, we can give them a sense of normalcy.”
Bruce said the damage and the COVID-19 pandemic combined have been a challenge.
The storm froze the fire sprinkler and caused pipes to freeze, thaw and burst, flooding the facility. The damage was substantial, Bruce said.
Porter moved all residents from the shelter before the storm and flooding occurred.
“The firefighters got most of the water out, but it was up to my ankles,” Porter said, describing what the shelter looked like when she got there. “The firefighters did a great job."
The ceiling collapsed over bunk beds in one of the shelter’s rooms, leading to water flowing through the entire facility. The floors throughout the building were destroyed.
“We had to take out the bottom 2 feet of every wall throughout the entire facility,” Bruce said.
The shelter, which is in an undisclosed location for security reasons, was uninhabitable throughout the repairs.
Still, the organization continued to provide services, including housing victims of family violence, at other locations during the closure.
Other services continued, such as the 24-hour hotline; individualized safety planning; legal advocacy; hospital, law enforcement and court accompaniment; and counseling and protective services support to victims of sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking.
The staff members also said they are excited for additional services, such as the addition of Winnie the dog to the staff. Winnie is about 6 months old and is in training to become a therapy dog.
“This shelter can see over 200, typically women and children, in a year,” Bruce said. “We do serve males as well.”
Porter said one goal of the shelter is to be a home for those who are staying and for residents to feel at home.
“We empower them, when they come in, that they come in one way but leave a better way with a whole new perspective on life,” Porter said.
“Our goal is to work with individuals from a trauma centered perspective,” Bruce said.