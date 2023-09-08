Upgrades at the Longview Exhibit Center and Julieanna Trail are among one-time expense projects the city of Longview plans in the 2023-24 budget.
At the last City Council meeting, City Engineer Alton Bradley presented a number of projects as part of the Capital Improvement Program.
At least $3.6 million of the total $4.8 million in CIP costs will be funded by the city's remaining $4.6 million in coronavirus relief funds. Additionally, $1.2 million will come from city hotel occupancy funds.
Officials said several improvements are needed at the Longview Exhibit Center, including a roof replacement at a cost of $593,013; interior ceiling work at a cost of $310,038; and installation of a fire sprinkler system at a cost of $302,839. All three upgrades total about $1.2 million.
Longview Convention Complex Manager Gai Bennett said all three of the items are included in the complex's master plan, and it makes sense to bundle the work at the same time.
According to Bennett, the roof at the exhibit center is about 40 years old and has exceeded its life expectancy to the point that staff has to put out buckets to catch leaks from heavy rainfall.
The fire sprinkler system, which is mandated by city code, was never installed when the exhibit center was built in the 1950s since it wasn't required. The facility does have a fire suppression system in the kitchen and a fire alarm system.
The low, suspended ceiling isn't practical for an exhibit center and needs to be replaced for practical and aesthetic purposes, Bennett said.
"There are electrical wiring conduits and ductwork...so we're just going to demolish all of the stuff in the ceiling that's not being used and then that open ceiling will give us a feeling of a much larger area and give it a much nicer finish," she said.
City spokesman Richard Yeakley said the city is establishing timelines with the architect and exhibit center personnel, and work will be scheduled to minimize impact on operations.
The Julieanna Trail will have its pedestrian bridge replaced using $152,000 from the city's general funds.
According to Yeakley, the bridge has been closed since April when it was damaged in a storm but had reached its life expectancy before that.
Caution tape and barriers prevent residents from walking on the bridge.
"Trails and walkability is a current focus of the city of Longview, and the installation of this bridge will help align the facilities at Julieanna Trail with those at the rest of our trail system," Yeakley said.
A timeline for the project has not been determined as engineers and architects are still being chosen.