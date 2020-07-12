Kilgore's crews have started site preparation for the new Friendship Playground, adjacent to the pavilion at the Harris Street Park.
The playground, designed specifically to be accessible to children with special needs, is a project of the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce’s E4 Leadership Class.
Stacey Cole, Kilgore city librarian and a member of the class, said the class expects equipment to be delivered within the next week to 10 days.
“Right now, community build dates are set for July 27 and 29 weather permitting,” Cole said about volunteer efforts to install the equipment. “So far, Republic Services and SWEPCO employees are going to help, as are several city employees.”