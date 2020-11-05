Longview's first skatepark could open by Thanksgiving, giving children a place to ride skateboards, bikes, scooters, rollerblades and more while they're out of school for the holiday.
"We're hoping to have our opening weekend on the weekend before Thanksgiving. That's the goal," said Morgan Wade, a professional BMX rider and lead builder of the new facility.
The new facility is tentatively planned to be named the Dodson Action Sports Complex, pending Longview City Council approval Thursday. The name stems from Brian Dodson, a Longview resident who led the fundraising campaign to bring the skatepark to the city. Dodson's efforts helped raise $40,000 for the sports complex to match a $40,000 grant provided by the city.
The skatepark has been under construction at Ingram Park for about two months. This week, builders finished constructing the final ramp, began metal work and started to install Skatelite on the ramps. Skatelite is a weather-resistant, composite material designed to stand up to the punishment of skateboards and BMX bikes.
"We have a tightknit group of guys that are building this, and then we also have a lot of the locals that are coming around and watching us and just kind of hanging out. Even though the park isn't open yet, we encourage them to come by," Wade said. "We're going to be riding here when it's done. This is going to be our local playground, essentially. And all these kids that are coming to check out what we're doing, they're going to be the kids at the park. We're trying to build relationships all along the way."
A professional BMX rider for nearly two decades, Wade brings a wealth of knowledge to the park design. With BMX and skateboarding both being Olympic events, Wade hopes to see Longview's skatepark host professional tournaments and Olympic-qualifying events in the future.
"I would love to see professional athletes come out of Longview, Texas, because they have this facility to cultivate their talent," Wade said. "That's something that is 100% feasible. I could see the kids that are out here watching us build this right now... In four years or eight years, they could be Olympic champions because they have a place to cultivate their skillset."
The park is being built with a variety of ramps to accommodate different skillsets from beginners to professionals, and Wade noted the "skatepark" isn't just for those who skate.
"A lot of people get confused by the name 'skatepark' and think it's only for skateboards. This is for bikes, rollerblades, scooters, skates — everything basically without a motor," Wade said. "It's for everybody. This is an action sports complex. This is for everyone to enjoy and have fun on."