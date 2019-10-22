Workers use a pressure washer Tuesday to clean the facade of Heritage Tower at Green and Methvin streets in downtown Longview. The 84-year-old local historic landmark, once a commercial building, is being renovated into a mix of 36 apartment homes for senior residents 55 or older plus more than 2,500 square feet of commercial, retail and office space.
From Staff Reports
Work continues on downtown Longview’s Heritage Tower, the 84-year-old, six-story building that’s slated to become housing for renters ages 55 and older.
Four Corners Development, based in Springfield, Missouri, is converting the city’s seventh local historic landmark into a mix of 36 apartment homes for senior residents 55 or older plus more than 2,500 square feet of commercial, retail and office space.
Planned exterior renovations include replacing all of the building’s windows, adding 23 windows on the building’s east side and removing one of the two exterior fire exits from the east side, the company’s development director has said.
An official with the renovation contractor has said he expects the renovation to be completed in September or October 2020.
Now called Heritage Tower, the building at 208 N. Green St. originally was called the McWilliams Furniture Co. Building and later held several other monikers, including the Weaver Building.