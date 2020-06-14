A deed transfer this past week from Longview Economic Development Corp. combined with demolition work at the planned site for the city’s new police department mark the latest progress on 2018 bond measures.
As early as July, residents can expect to see construction beginning on some bond projects with many more slated to start before the end of the year.
“We are excited that before the end of this year, we expect many of the projects to enter the construction phase,” said Dwayne Archer, assistant director of public works for the city. “We should see work begin at the police department, Fire Station No. 5, Fire and Police Training Center and many of the parks projects.”
Longview voters in November 2018 overwhelmingly gave their approval to borrowing more than $104 million in bonds to upgrade public safety facilities, parks and streets.
Proposition A called for issuing $52.4 million in bonds for constructing, renovating and equipping police and fire stations and relocating the fire and police training center and emergency operations center.
Proposition B called for issuing $27 million in bonds for street and road improvements and other related improvements.
And Proposition C called for issuing $24.7 million in bonds for improvements and additions to city parks including trails, playing fields and other sports and recreational facilities.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said the COVID-19 pandemic has not caused delays in the bond projects.
The city is preparing to request bids, likely beginning in mid-September, for a firm to build its new police station at a cost of $33.4 million, Archer said. He said the city has demolished three houses on the property of the new police station, which will be on West South Street near the existing police department.
A final design for the police station shows a 70,000-square-foot multi-level building that will more than double the size of the existing station’s 31,000 square feet.
“The new state of the art, iconic police department offers a three-story, 70,008-square-foot facility that will meet the needs of our police department today and for decades to come,” Archer said.
After bids are returned, construction could start late in 2020 and take a little more than a year-and-a-half to complete, according to a bond construction timeline provided by the city. After the city completes the new station, renovation work will begin on the existing police station, which will be used to house municipal court, the city’s human resources department, Partners in Prevention and the emergency operations center.
Meanwhile, the city likely will begin advertising for and taking bids this week for renovating and expanding Fire Station No. 5, Archer said.
The $5.3 million plans for Fire Station No. 5 call for renovating and expanding the existing structure, including the kitchen, bathrooms and mixed-gender living spaces, as well as adding special operations equipment, such as for water rescues. The expansion will allow the city to increase staff at the fire station from eight to at least 12, according to the city.
The expansion also will include constructing three new bays, bringing the facility to a total of six, and increasing overall space from 6,300 square feet to more than 16,000 square feet.
“We should be breaking ground before the end of the year 2020,” Archer said.
Construction will take about nine months, according to the city.
After construction of Fire Station No. 5 is finished, the city will begin preparing to work on a new $4.6 million Fire Station No. 7 in late 2021 and a new $4.9 million Fire Station No. 8 in 2022-23.
The final public safety component to the 2018 bond is a new $2.2 million Police and Fire Training Center. In 2019, Longview Economic Development Corp. agreed to transfer 91 acres of property in the Longview Business Park to the city for the new facility.
“We just received the official transfer of deed for the property ... from LEDCO,” Archer said.
Now, the city is in the process of completing final design work and plans to relocate the train cars that are at Stamper Park by mid-summer, he said.
The new facility, which will take about a year to complete after construction begins, will bring a new burn tower, drafting tank, an outdoor classroom and restroom facilities in addition to the relocated train cars.
The new training center is being designed with future expansion in mind, Archer said, so the city can add new elements in the future.
Parks projects
Much of the city’s $24.7 million bonds for parks programs will soon receive traction. In July, Archer said, construction will begin on improvements to the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center with Lear Park upgrades anticipated to start in late August and other parks projects to begin in the fall.
At the arboretum, the $1.5 million construction includes additional parking, lighting and landscaping as well as a ticket kiosk and three pergolas, Archer said.
“The pergolas provide for additional gathering areas for programs, activities and rentals. They are a more intimate setting,” said Scott Caron, director of parks and recreation for the city.
The ticket kiosk will serve as a “control point” from the park’s west entry at Maude Cobb for larger events, Caron explained. Meanwhile, the additional lighting is “necessary” because a few spots are dark when the arboretum is open late in the evening and for special events, he added.
According to the city’s construction timeline, the arboretum upgrades will take about three months to complete.
The city plans to open bids this month for Lear Park’s planned $8.8 million improvements, and Archer said he anticipates crews will mobilize in late August for construction.
Upcoming plans at Lear Park include constructing two softball fields and two baseball fields, converting two soccer fields to artificial turf and installing lights on the soccer fields, and installing 9,000 feet of soft surface trail.
When Lear Park bond construction begins, it is expected to take about a year and a half to complete, according to the city.
Meanwhile, the city is advertising for bids and plans to open bids late this month for improvements to other parks, Archer said.
The 2018 bond package included a total of $7.3 million for upgrades to Lois Jackson, McWhorter, Patterson, Spring Creek, Stamper, Womack, Rollins and Spring Hill parks. The city is dividing the construction into two phases.
The first phase, which is out for bid with construction anticipated to begin in the fall, includes upgrades to Lois Jackson, McWhorter, Patterson, Spring Creek, Stamper and Womack. A second phase, with construction anticipated in 2024, will include the upgrades at Rollins and Spring Hill.
Archer said phasing the work on the first portion of construction will be scheduled with the contractor after the city selects a firm for the project.
The 2018 bond also included $5.7 million for upgrades to Broughton Recreation Center and its neighboring park, as well as $1.35 million to resurface Cargill Long Trail. Caron said the city is in final design on the Broughton Recreation Center and park project.
Meanwhile, the city is attempting to reach a resolution with a pipeline company to relocate gas pipelines that are in the right of way at Cargill Long Trail, Archer said.
“There are some conflicts with an existing pipeline that needs to be relocated for the proposed improvements for the trail. The city believes that this is the pipeline’s responsibility,” Archer said.
The city’s original timeline showed work beginning on the trail this summer; however, that remains delayed until an agreement is reached with the pipeline company.
Streets projects
Most of the street and road improvements projects remain in the design phases with no construction work on the schedule this year.
The bond included:
$5.2 million to reconfigure Mobberly Avenue’s existing five-lane asphalt street to include bike lanes and sidewalks separated by a landscape barrier as well as asphalt overlay from Cotton Street to Estes Parkway
$5.89 million to improve Cotton Street’s existing five-lane asphalt street behind the curb to include landscaping, sidewalks, lighting and streetscape to match downtown streets from Green Street to Grand Boulevard.
$5.6 million to reconstruct Fairmont Street’s existing three-lane section with utilities, drainage, bike lanes and sidewalks, as the new street would be concrete from Avenue B to H.G. Mosley Parkway.
$7.1 million to widen Reel Road from a two-lane asphalt street into a four-lane concrete street with relocated utilities and drainage, shared bike lanes and a sidewalk from one side of Pine Tree Road to Knobcrest Lane.
$3.3 million to reconfigure the intersections of Estes Parkway, Mobberly Avenue, High Street and Edwin Street with new entryway signage and landscaping, as well as the extension of Millie Street west to Mobberly Avenue.