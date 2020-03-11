Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Judson Road (Spur 502) will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction between Hoyt Drive and Pegues Place, the city of Longview has announced.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route during the closures, which are expected to last for three months.
The work is part of the Transportation Alternative Grant funded by the Longview Economic Development Corp. and Texas Department of Transportation. This project consists of building the Guthrie Creek Trail from Marshall Avenue to Eden Drive.
For information about the construction, call the city’s project manager, Bob Watson, at (903) 239-5504.