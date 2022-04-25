Construction for the redesign of a South Longview intersection is underway, but drivers won't yet face any inconveniences.
As part of a $108 bond package approved by voters in 2018, $3.3 million was allocated to reconfigure the intersection of Estes Parkway, Mobberly Avenue, High Street and Edwin Street into a traditional T intersection and extend Bostic Drive/Millie Street through to Mobberly. An entryway monument and landscaping also are included in the project.
City spokesman Richard Yeakley said construction for the project began March 7 and is focused on utility work.
"We expect no impacts to the traveling public for a couple months, but those might occur later this spring or into the summer," he said. "We will make sure to communicate with residents prior to roadwork that affects ways of travel."
According to Yeakley, the whole project is set to take about a year and should be complete by spring 2023.
Once utility work is complete, residents will begin to see traffic adjustments as lanes of traffic are reconfigured, Yeakley said. The demolition of a former store, Novedades Lizbeth, is set to begin this week, he said.
After an eminent domain lawsuit was filed, the city reached a $400,000 settlement in August with store owners Rene Cornejo and his wife, Sylvia Bustos Cornejo, to purchase the property, which is at the Mobberly and Estes intersection.
The city is excited for the safety enhancements that the intersection reconfiguration will bring, Yeakley said. While work on the entryway monument has not started, it should begin around the same time work on the intersection begins.
"The work that has gone into it to make it an attractive and welcoming entrance to the city will greatly impact people entering that corridor from Interstate 20," Yeakley said.