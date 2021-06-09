Workforce Solutions East Texas is set to open its workforce centers with no appointment required beginning Monday.
The agency has primarily served clients virtually throughout COVID-19 and began offering in-person services by appointment in June 2020.
The centers will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Longview workforce center is temporarily operating as a mobile workforce center parked at the Kilgore College-Longview campus, 300 S. High St.
”Our appointment calendars have been full, and job seekers are getting back to work,” said Workforce Solutions East Texas Center Director Mary Ann Rojas. “We are grateful to our community for supporting us throughout the year and so thankful to be able to turn the locks, open the doors, and greet our customers at 8 a.m. on June 14.”
Workforce Solutions East Texas offers job listings and referrals; resume assistance, veterans assistance; copier, fax machine, telephone and computer access; and more services.
Assistance is available to veterans people with disabilities and those who have been dislocated from a job.
Details on workforce center locations and service hours can be found at www.easttexasworkforce.org/locations or call (903) 758-1783 for information.