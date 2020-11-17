Workforce Solutions East Texas will open a new Access Point location Wednesday at Kilgore College to help job seekers receive assistance with searches.
An open house is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Kilgore College Student Support Center Lab, located at 977 Ross Ave. in Kilgore, to celebrate the opening.
Access Point locations are service locations where Workforce Solutions East Texas has established partnerships with community organizations to set up a place for service access for job seekers to receive on-site assistance. The sites have a resource area where job seekers can register for WorkInTexas.com , receive assistance with job searches, register for professional development workshops and access resources during their staffed service hours.
The Kilgore College location will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday.
Another Access Point opened Monday at the Texas Tech Coding Academy in Jefferson.