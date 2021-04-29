Workforce Solutions East Texas has scheduled a virtual job fair 9 a.m. to noon today.
The organization said it has had success with virtual hiring events forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its Spring Expo virtual event in march resulted in more than 120 job seekers in attendance and 234 chats with employers.
“Workforce Solutions East Texas has spent a significant amount of time and resources to create a virtual platform for our customers,” said Mary Ann Rojas, Workforce Solutions East Texas center director. “We are excited to be hosting this hiring event and encourage job seekers to use the services through our job centers to prepare for their next job or career move.”
About 30 employers are signed up looking to connect with potential candidates.
Registration and a list of participating employers is at www.easttexasworkforce.org/virtual-job-fairs .