Educators from around the area came together this week to learn about science-based career options for students after graduation.
The Science Teachers & Industry Workshop gives science teachers for grades 6-12 a chance to learn about post-graduation jobs for students who might attend a two-year college or no college.
LaShundra Rodgers, eighth-grade science teacher at Foster Middle School in Longview ISD, said East Texas offers numerous industry jobs.
“I think this will be fantastic,” she said. “Because a lot of times in education, we tend to cram the four-year degree, but letting the kids know that are a lot of opportunities for two-year degree as well as nondegree jobs whenever they get out is important.”
Michelle Holyfield, community involvement and education coordinator at Eastman, said the workshop is no cost to the teachers, and they spend the four days touring different science industry-related facilities.
The teachers toured Eastman, the Pine Hill Landfill, Longview Regional Medical Center, Flint Hills Resources, Kilgore College Process and Corrosion Technology and other places, Holyfield said.
“We want to introduce them to careers in industry, to be able to take that back to their students,” she said. “We focus a lot on two-year degrees. Not every kid is meant to or wants to go to school for four more years, so we talk about those in the chemical industry and talk about health care, nursing jobs, as well.”
Among the educators was one University of Texas at Tyler student, Daniel Hernandez, who said his father is a bilingual teacher, and he might go into education one day.
“I think a good thing for students to learn, no matter what age demographic, is there’s more that one department,” he said. “When it comes to even basic forms of a factory, there are many positions.”
Bayardo Quintanilla, 10th-grade integrated physics and chemistry teacher at Chapel Hill ISD, said the workshop has taught him new ways to encourage his students to learn more about science.
“This is not something that just stays in the classroom,” he said. “You can actually apply for a real job out there.”
Quintanilla said as the older generation retires, students should learn more about industry jobs.
“Maybe they might be afraid of chemistry or afraid of science, and that’s why they try to avoid those paths,” he said. “As a teacher, we take this into the classroom, and we direct them and encourage them to what’s available.”