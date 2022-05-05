Residents who live along the East Loop 281 corridor from Tryon Road to Page Road/Delia Drive are asked to provide input on traffic and safety during a public workshop scheduled next week.
Bryan McBride, transportation planning manager and director of the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the workshop Tuesday is an opportunity for residents within that area to give their opinions on needed improvements.
A study by Longview MPO said an increase in development in the area identified it as a candidate for road upgrades, McBride said.
Some of those developments include Hallsville ISD's new school, new senior living facilities, Everest Rehabilitation Hospital. Residents who live in a nearby residential subdivision also use the corridor as a route to get to Longview and Hallsville, McBride said.
"It's just a high-traffic area," he said.
According to McBride, the MPO has received numerous calls from residents asking why tracks of vacant land aren't being utilized for development. During the past couple of years, McBride said he's heard from curious residents who have seen the area and wondered how traffic flow was going to be handled, how congestion would be identified and how traffic control and wrecks would be mitigated.
"That's what the purpose of the workshop is — to get stakeholders' and constituents' vision and capture that in a more formal setting," he said.
An overview of the MPO's study will be presented at the workshop and will be followed by breakout sessions where participants will be able to provide input, ask questions and/or voice areas of concern, McBride said.
Data from the workshop will be gathered and analyzed against the MPO's travel demand model, McBride said.
"We hope for a great turnout as this area is very important to all the development trends that are occurring there," he said.
The workshop is scheduled 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the East Texas Builders Association and Event Center at 2023 Alpine Road.