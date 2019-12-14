C.J. Porter, a member of Cub Scout Pack 259 in Liberty City, spent his 10th birthday Saturday by receiving a Frank the Elf in his stocking and by going out to eat with family members.
However, C.J, a fourth-grader at Sabine Elementary School, also did something special and perhaps more memorable: Dressed in his Cub Scout uniform, he laid wreaths on the graves of four Army veterans at Rosewood Park Cemetery as part of the annual observances of Wreaths Across America.
"I feel good about this," C.J. said. "I feel it is a good way to honor the veterans."
His mother, Cindy, said Saturday that this is the third year in which she has taken C.J. to the event, and the first time in which it fell on his birthday.
She said reciting the veteran's name after the wreath laying is part of the event because the veteran dies for the second time if his or her name is no longer spoken.
C.J. and his mother were among about 100 people who attended the event at the Longview cemetery that is the final resting place for more than 600 veterans.
"This has become a wonderful special tradition not only for our community, but for Rosewood Park itself," said Carolyn Morton, Gregg County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) coordinator with the Longview Fire Department.
She said sponsors donated 400 of the 550 wreaths laid Saturday.
She introduced guest speaker Andy Parker, training chief for the fire department and an Army National Guard veteran.
"I'm honored to be with ya'll," Parker said. "My family has a long history of service."
He said Wreaths Across America started in 1992 and has spread to 1,500 locations.
Former Marine Daniel Henderson, who appeared in uniform, followed Parker to the podium, and injected humor into the somber event. He joked that he was not allowed to poke fun of other branches of the military .
"God gave me the strength to come up and talk to you guys," Henderson said. He added he has lost fellow Marines in training and in combat.
"One last thing: Go Navy, beat Army," he said.
Morton returned to the podium and said the Christmas wreaths symbolize honor to the veterans and active-duty military, along with family members who endure sacrifices.
"As a nation, we must stand together to fight against terrorism, hatred and injustice," Morton said.
Following her presentation, members of the Gregg County Civil Air Patrol lowered and raised the American flag, and the Longview Police Department's honor guard performed a 21-gun salute. Army veteran Fred Winters played taps on a bugle.
Navy veteran Manuel Vidaurri and Henderson laid Christmas wreaths for those who served or are serving in their respective branches. Parker laid a wreath to veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Coast Guard, where his son, Cason, is now serving.
Johnny Greathouse, representing Rosewood, laid a wreath at the base of the American flag.
Holly Thompson, a major serving at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, said she came by herself to participate in an event she has known since college.
"I laid 15 (wreaths), and I donated five (of them)," she said.