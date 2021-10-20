From staff reports
A wreck involving an 18-wheeler hauling logs and a car shut down westbound lanes Wednesday on East George Richey Road and McCann Road, according to Longview police.
The conditions of the occupants of the vehicles was unknown Wednesday afternoon.
The intersection has been targeted for a new traffic signal, which officials said should be completed by next summer.
This past month, the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority presented a ceremonial check to Gregg County representing a $200,000 contribution toward the approximately $400,000 traffic signal project.
City of Longview officials said Gregg County, the Longview Economic Development Corp. and Texas Department of Transportation have agreed to provide up to $180,000, split evenly between the three entities, for the remainder of the project’s cost.