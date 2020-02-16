Red light citations are up and intersection-related crashes have decreased in Longview after the City Council ended the red-light camera program almost five years ago.
“I just think that we’ve made an overall effort to improve overall safety in our community,” Mayor Andy Mack said. “I think we’ve made an overall push to make Longview a safer place.”
According to Longview Municipal Court, police issued more citations for red-light violations in Longview in 2019 and 2018 than in any of the three years before May 2015, when the city ended its contract with Redflex Traffic Systems. Redflex is a Phoenix-based company that collected revenue from 12 cameras it maintained at 10 Longview intersections.
Plus, Longview intersection-related crashes in the 4 1/2 years without red-light cameras decreased 3.3% from the same period of time before the council’s decision, according to TxDOT statistics.
By comparison, statewide intersection-related crashes increased 19.7% during those same time periods.
On May 18, 2015, the City Council unanimously passed District 1 Councilman Ed Moore’s motion to end the red light camera program. The cameras had been in place since 2007, but many residents opposed the system, though the Longview Police Department recommended the cameras stay in operation.
“I recall when the issue came up whether to keep them or get rid of them,” Moore said Friday. “There wasn’t a reduction in the number of crashes both with the cameras and without the cameras, and that was the reason I made the motion to get rid of them, because statistically it wasn’t any better.”
This past year, Longview police wrote 340 red-light citations, compared with 262 red lights citations in 2018. Both years are high water marks for red-light tickets in Longview for any year since 2013, according to the municipal court.
Declines
The News-Journal used Texas Department of Transportation information to compare city and state crash data between the four-and-a-half years before the council voted to end its red light camera contract and the four-and-a-half years since the vote.
Longview had 5,557 crashes from Jan. 1, 2011, until May 31, 2015, compared with 5,373 crashes from June 1, 2015, until this past New Year’s Eve.
Statewide, there were 891,092 crashes from Jan. 1, 2011, until May 31, 2015, compared with 1,067,493 crashes from June 1, 2015, until May 31, 2019.
That means that crashes in Longview dropped 3.3% at the same time that crashes statewide increased 19.7%.
Intersection-related wrecks also have decreased at locations where red light cameras were installed.
At Texas 149 and Estes Drive, intersection-related wrecks plunged 79% without a red light camera as compared with four-and-a-half years with cameras.
Intersection-related wrecks decreased 32% at Loop 281 and Bill Owens Parkway; 11% at McCann Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway; and 17% at Mobberly Avenue and East Cotton Street.
Meanwhile, the intersection of West Marshall Avenue and H.G. Mosley Parkway experienced the same number of wrecks (19) with cameras as without during the nine-year period.
‘Better place to live’
District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara and District 5 Councilman David Wright each said that, at the time that they considered ending the red light camera program, there wasn’t sufficient data that cameras were preventing wrecks at intersections.
“Now I suspect that the police is putting more of an emphasis on it,” Wright said. “That, as well as our crime rates coming down, speaks very highly of our police department.”
Ishihara said she didn’t expect to see lower instances of wrecks at those intersections but believes motorists are making more correct traffic decisions rather than trying to avoid getting a ticket.
“I think that’s wonderful,” she said.
In 2019, there were 2,560 total motor vehicle crashes in Longview that directly involved 7,133 people. That’s the highest number of crashes in the city since 2015, when there were 2,608 crashes, and in 2014, when the city recorded 2,617 crashes.
Regardless of the positive and not-as-positive data, “I don’t think we can make a direct relationship between removing the cameras and the crashes,” Moore said. “Chalk it up to increased enforcement and maybe our drivers are being just a little bit more careful.”
Redflex provided technology and equipment for the red-light photo enforcement program between 2006 and May 2015.
On May 19, 2015, when Andy Mack joined the City Council as mayor, council members voted unanimously to shut the program in Longview. Mack had requested the resolution be placed on the council’s agenda for that evening.
One month before, former Mayor Jay Dean had asked the council to wait on renewing a 10-year deal with Redflex while lawmakers mulled a statewide ban on the cameras.
It was another four years before a statewide ban was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 1. Cities with cameras are allowed to keep operating them until their current contracts run out.
“Good for us,” Ishihara said. “I am proud of us for being ahead of the curve on that. We recognized that it was the right thing to do ... and it was the right thing to do by our citizens.”
As for the red light camera program, Mack said some offenders wouldn’t even pay the fine when cited by Redflex. Those citations lacked the enforcement behind a police-issued ticket, which can land a person in jail, cause mounting fees and possibly affect driving privileges if left unpaid.
“We’re doing a better job policing our community, and our citizens are doing a better job of following our laws,” Mack said. “We’re just a better place to live.”