Barbara Richardson McClellan can’t stop herself from collecting and sharing recipes.
On Tuesday, the day she was celebrating her official 50th anniversary as the News-Journal’s local food columnist, the conversation turned toward pizza and how she makes a quick vegetarian version using naan bread. When she heard about a quick, made-from-scratch pizza dough recipe, she asked, with surprise, “With yeast and everything?”
“Send me your recipe,” she said.
That’s how it usually goes with the woman who’s worked for more News-Journal editors than she probably cares to count. She described a yummy pattern at church and social gatherings.
“I take a bite, then get up immediately and go around the room and say, ‘Who made it?’” she said.
McClellan, who is almost 81, had moved to Longview from the Houston area in 1967 with her family. She recalled an eventual conversation she had with Ellie Hopkins, who was then editor of Longview’s morning and afternoon newspapers. McClellan said she was in the choir with Hopkins at First Baptist Church, and she asked him why the newspaper didn’t have any local food columns, only columns from The Associated Press or other content services. Houston’s two newspapers at the time, the Post and the Chronicle, both had local food columnists she enjoyed reading.
“He said, well we just don’t have anyone to write it,” he said, and invited her to write one.
Her first column appeared Feb. 11, 1970. She was hooked, and so were the newspaper’s readers.
Her most popular recipes over the years have been her mother’s Strawberry Pie and her own Beef Vegetable Soup. Her tomato soup — a quick combination of bottled marinara and alfredo sauce and broth — is also popular. She picked it up from a conversation she overheard in the Good Shepherd Medical Center gift shop when she was there for a family member’s surgery.
“That’s my kind of recipe,” she said, because it has so few ingredients and requires so little time to put together.
At almost 81, she regularly does Tai Chi and volunteers at the Junior League of Longview’s Bargain Box. And, she said, she’ll keep writing the column until she collapses at her laptop — or until News-Journal Editor Ric Brack says so.
“At this point, I plan to keep going,” she said.