Lessons were everywhere this week at the HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas Kid's Grief Camp in Longview.
Just ask 9-year-old Jackson Renner, who said he learned the importance of teamwork during an activity Wednesday.
In a game similar to "The Floor is Lava," campers were tasked with crossing an area but could only step on blocks to move forward. Through teamwork, they took turns moving the blocks forward to step on and then helped the person behind them.
"It taught me teamwork is better than being alone, because if you’re alone, there’s not a lot of stuff you can do by yourself. So teamwork is better than solo," Jackson said.
Director of Public Relations Katy Leathers-Hidalgo said the grief camp was created in 2012 to fill the need for outreach for adolescents and youth in the community coping with loss, grief or death. She said, at the time, there seemed to be a lack of resources for grieving youth other than costly counseling services.
The free program, which ends today at New Beginnings Baptist Church, offers children a fun and educational way to learn new coping skills while interacting with other youth who have experienced similar loss, Leathers-Hidalgo said.
"We started this camp in order to provide these kids with some coping skills to deal with loss and death they were dealing with," she said. "Finances are tough for people; if you can’t pay for something, you might go without help. We provide this camp to provide people the ability to get some kind of help."
The camp was last held in 2019 and had to be canceled for two years because of COVID-19. According to Leathers-Hidalgo, many of the 30 to 40 children who signed up this year attended a previous camp.
Children from ages 6 to 15 are eligible to participate upon registration and interview with a social worker. Many of the youth have experienced loss in some form, which could include anything from death of a loved one to divorced parents, Leathers-Hidalgo said. Children from any community in Northeast Texas were welcome, with some coming as far away as Elysian Fields, Carthage and Marshall, she said.
The theme for this year’s camp was “Heroes,” and Tuesday, campers learned about Welles Crowther, an office worker who died while saving as many as 18 people during the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York. And on Wednesday, they started the day by learning about a rescue dog named Ruby who stars in a Netflix movie.
Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services and outreach for HeartsWay Hospice, said Ruby had been in and out of shelters five times because of being “unmanageable.” Ruby eventually become a police dog and saved a missing person’s life.
“What we wanted them to get from that was that you may feel like you’re thrown away or have no purpose or that you’re being discarded, but yet you always have a purpose," he said. "Look at Ruby."
Longview Police Department K-9 handler Anthony Minyard and SWAT team member Drew Allison also spoke to campers Wednesday.
Children listened somewhat attentively as Minyard told them about the many tasks Dalo, a Belgian Malinois, can complete.
From sniffing out drugs and weapons to taking down fleeing suspects, Dalo can get the job done, Minyard told the campers.
Allison showed children an armored vehicle known as a BearCat as well as tactical gear. Campers were allowed inside the vehicle while others tried on Allison's active shooter vest, helmet and what he referred to as a "call out bag."
He explained the many uses of the tools that were onboard the vehicle, such as a break-n-rake, a ram, a Jersey claw and a bulletproof shield.
"Our job is to save lives," Allison said as the children poked around in the vehicle and attempted to lift the ram.
Jackson and his cousin, Rileigh Reber, 9, participated in the camp for the first time in 2019. They said they remembered having a lot of fun and decided to return.
Rileigh said her favorite part of the camp was the crafts. On, Tuesday the children made a notebook in which they could journal, doodle or draw in. Rileigh said she had big plans for her notebook.
"I'm gonna draw like hummingbirds or something," she said.
Jackson also said he enjoyed crafting his notebook and said he had drawn nothing but baseball-related things in it so far.