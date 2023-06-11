Not even a brief power outage could stop the fun Saturday for attendees at the Live Out Loud Family Pride event at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
Live Out Loud Family Pride was awash with vibrant colors as attendees had dressed in their best Pride attire. Some had their faces painted and held flags while others were clothed head-to-toe in feathers, sequins, rhinestones and more.
Sarah McCracken was styled in a sequin jumpsuit, rainbow fan and multi-colored hair and makeup. She said she chose a drag-inspired look to reference anti-gay, anti-trans and anti-drag legislation that’s set to affect public drag performances in the state.
“I wanted to do a look that said that drag is not dangerous, drag is not devious — it is beautiful,” McCracken said. “It’s a celebrated art form, and it should be respected.”
Being involved in politics and staying aware of the political climate is important to her, McCracken said. She encouraged others in the LGBTQ+ community to actively follow what’s going on in the Legislature because complacency could lead to having rights taken away.
Pride is important to McCracken because it’s a chance to celebrate and be vocal about one’s presence and not be ashamed, she said.
“One thing that was really isolating to me when I was a young, queer person and I wasn’t out was that I felt like I was the only person and ... that’s why events like these are so important to show these young kids that you are not alone,” McCracken said. “You’re not the only person that’s thinking like this or feeling this way, and it’s not wrong to be around people where it is normalized and celebrated.”
Donna Reynolds, 16, traveled almost two hours from Athens with her girlfriend, sister and mother to attend the event.
“They’ve always wanted to be able to go to something like this, so I finally got a chance to take ‘em,” said mom Amanda Parrott.
Donna said she was enjoying the event and believes community Pride events are important because “everybody deserves to get their chance to be equal.”
It was 20-year-old Nathan Sanders’ second time attending Longview Pride. He said he returned because of the promise of air conditioning. This past year’s celebration was held outdoors at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview.
Since arriving at 8 a.m., he had shown support to vendors by purchasing a fan from The DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and a candle made by a local artist.
Sanders said he was surprised by the number of churches set up at the event.
“Just seeing how many churches are here is really exciting to me. Like more churches wanna represent us and even more celebrate us, and I think that’s really cool,” he said.
Sanders added that while he believed the city had a ways to go, everyone in attendance at the event gave him “great hope that we are on that path to healing our ties with the queer community.”
About halfway through the event, storms began raging outside. The weather didn’t affect anything inside until the power went out, but attendees continued to chat and even dance.
Power briefly flickered on and off before returning, which was met with cheers from attendees.
The Pride Even Louder event was scheduled to follow at 3 p.m. Saturday and include a drag show, dance party, a talent showcase and a proclamation read by District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy on behalf of Mayor Andy Mack and the city of Longview.