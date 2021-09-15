Longview and Gregg County first responders gathered Wednesday for the annual Blue Mass service and a hot lunch celebration at St. Matthew's Catholic Church’s St. John Paul Family Center.
The Rev. Monsignor Xavier Pappu led a prayer service, emphasizing peace and thanking first responders for their service.
“Blessed are you, Lord, God of mercy, who through your Son gave us a marvelous example of charity and the great commandment of love for one another,” Pappu said in his opening prayer. “Send down your blessings on these, your servants, who so generously devote themselves to helping others. Grant them courage when they are afraid, wisdom when they must make quick decisions, strength when they are weary and compassion in all their work. When the alarm sounds and they are called to aid both friend and stranger, let them faithfully serve you in their neighbor.”
About 60 first responders and church members gathered in the hall for the celebration.
“Every day we pray for you all, and we just wanted to say today, on behalf of the community in Longview, that you are remembered every day, and we want to thank you for everything that you do,” Pappu said.
He added that when the alarms sound at the fire station or a call comes in for law enforcement, they answer that call.
“That is the word I would say, whatever you do, let the peace of Christ control your hearts,” Pappu said, referencing a passage from the book of Colossians.
He referenced Matthew 5:2-12 and said in that passage, many people are considered blessed by God.
“You know, when they insult you and persecute you, and say every kind of evil against you falsely because of (Jesus), because you have the peace of Christ in your heart, and that is what really comes to,” Pappu said. “The love of Christ is not going to let you down because you love Christ, and you love the people who God sent.”
Pappu said first responders will face many challenges in life, both good and bad, and they need prayer to handle those situations. He welcomed all in attendance to come by the church anytime for prayer and support, joking that they could park behind the church so no one would see them.
Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop read the prayer for police, while Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman read the prayer for firefighters.
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano read the prayer for Saint Michael the Archangel, who is the patron saint for law enforcement.
The food was blessed at the end of the event, and a small table setting and chair were left open on the stage for those who have lost their lives in service.
Blue Mass is a yearly tradition in the Catholic Church to honor first responders by celebrating and blessing them for their work on behalf of their communities.
It was created in 1934 by the Rev. Thomas Dade of Baltimore when he began the Catholic Police and Firemen’s Society while stationed at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Washington, D.C.
Throughout the years, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church has held a Blue Mass to recognize, honor and bless police officers, deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel. The event was switched from an evening event to a lunch celebration this year.