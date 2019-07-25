The balloon beat goes on this weekend, with a new pilot class created to bring the younger set along in a lifelong love of the sport.
Six pilots make up the first class of Young Guns, entrants ages 29 or younger who will compete for their own purse while enjoying the camaraderie of ballooning culture.
"It gives us young kids a chance to come out and fly with all these great pilots in Longview," Young Gun Gordie White of Austin said. "It's just so exciting. They're letting some young people go out there and fly among some of the greats."
At 24, White is a legacy pilot. His mother, Cheri White, is a past Women's National Champion and frequent Great Texas Balloon Race competitor. His grandfather, Sam Edwards, has held the honor of raising the flag at the close of competition in past years.
"So, it's been in my family for 40 or 50 years," he said. "My earliest memory is being a little kid and flying in my mom's balloon and looking out through the foothole, because I wasn't tall enough to see over the top (of the gondola)."
White will be among old friends in the Young Guns inaugural class. His cousin, Renai Cafferty, is the only female Young Gun, and White has crewed for Cameron Wall, against whom he'll compete this weekend.
Driving in from Austin on Thursday morning, White said he looked forward to rejoining the balloon family in Longview.
"It's always been a very well-run event," he said. "Everyone enjoys balloons there, and it's very friendly. It's a pleasure to go out to Longview."
Wall, 21, is about to enter his junior year at LeTourneau University, where he is studying childhood education and special education — both of which will draw on the skill of patience all balloonists must develop.
He fell in love with the spectacle of balloons as a boy in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico, home of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
Wall grew up looking up at the blue, desert sky filled with fabulous shapes and colors, admiring the men and women who flew with the wind. The view, and the ballooning experience, ascended when he began training to fly at age 13.
"It absolutely exceeded my expectations that I had," he recalled. "A lot of what drew me was seeing the camaraderie of the pilots in the field. I'm the first person in my family, which is kind of a rarity in ballooning. And from a very young age, I knew that I wanted to be like those pilots. ... Ballooning is a really, really small community. And an opportunity to be able to make so many friendships that last a lifetime ... is a really good opportunity."
Duncan Hernandez might be 18, but the Shreveport resident already has three years as a licensed pilot under his belt. He is keen to win in competition with his young peers of the air.
"I can't win the Great Texas Balloon Race," he said. "But I can win the Young Guns portion of the Great Texas Balloon Race. But we're just having a good time, showing that we can fly."
With that statement, Hernandez hit the target organizers set in creating the Young Guns class, Great Texas Balloon Race 2019 Chairwoman Rhonda Bullard said.
"They've had very few opportunities to compete in a balloon race, as opposed to just participating in a festival," Bullard said. "The Great Texas Balloon Race wants to have an influence over our next generation of pilots. So, it's an opportunity for us to help grow that next generation by allowing them to be in a competitive environment with some of the most experienced pilots."