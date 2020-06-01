Young people in Longview are taking protests against police brutality into their own hands.
Drivers navigating Longview's Loop 281 on Monday evening could hears chants of "No justice, no peace, no racist police," or the names of victims of police brutality.
About 80 people, mostly teenagers, marched up and down the blocks near McCann and Judson roads Monday evening. The protest follows a Longview prayer rally Friday evening and a protest that ended at Longview police headquarters Sunday.
Protests have sprung up across the nation after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. The officer has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Harmony Culberson, 15, said she and her mother drove by the protesters, and she decided to get out of the car and join.
"What they’re doing is so wrong," Harmony said in reference to police brutality. "What’s the reason for inequality? What’s the reason of them not being accepted? They kill our races off; for what, we don’t know, because at the end of the day, God has made us all equal as human beings."
Harmony said she hopes more people speak out against racism because of the protests.
"People can join and speak out for the inequality that’s happening to my people; it’s been happening," she said. "It didn’t stop in the 1900s; it’s been going on for hundreds and hundreds of years, so that’s what we want to stop."
Harmony also mentioned the looting that has happened at protests in other cities.
"They say this looting is bad and want to talk about the evil stuff that’s going on, when they were eating while people were being hanged," Harmony said. "So they want to talk about evil stuff that’s going on. Let’s talk about way back then."
Aaron Perez-Wells, 23, said he found out about the protest on Facebook and wanted to join to support his "brothers and sisters."
"Get your voice out there for the voiceless, or the ones that are scared to," Perez-Wells said. "I’m doing my part as a minority, as a Mexican, I have to stand up with my brothers and sisters. It doesn’t matter what color you are in your skin, you are my brothers and you are my sisters, and I will stand up for you."
High schooler, Tyaunna Williams, 16, said she found out about the event from a friend and wanted to stand up for what she believes in.
"I wanted to make a stand for the justice system and my people — for equality — because there’s not a lot of people that are brave enough to stand up and speak," she said. "It’s great that everybody’s coming together, that everyone is putting differences aside to have equality."
Tyaunna said she expected to see more older people at the protest since they have lived to see more racism happen than Tyaunna and her peers.
"I just want things to get better," she said. "I know it’s not going to be easy, but you’ve got to be able to step up and make a change for that to happen."