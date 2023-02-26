Lexi Allums stood in front of a mirror in a red sequin gown, turning left and right as she decided if that dress would be the one.
Allums, 18, is a student at Harleton High School and is preparing for her upcoming senior prom.
She and other young women from area schools were able to browse free dresses, shoes and accessories Saturday during the Zonta Club of Longview's Prom Boutique at the Longview Exhibit Center.
Throughout the year, the club collects new and gently used dresses in different styles, lengths and colors, with sizes ranging from 0 to 28.
Prom Boutique Chairwoman Amy Hooten previously said there were about 3,000 dresses for girls to pick from. Dresses were organized on racks by color and size.
The event was first-come. first-serve, and attendees signed up as they entered the building. They then would wait for their name to be called as they sat in a waiting area cordoned off from the dresses and fitting rooms.
Allums had been sorting through dresses for about 10 to 15 minutes before finding the red gown and trying it on, she said. She added the event was a great opportunity because there were a lot of pretty dresses.
"I think this one's a solid choice," she said of the red gown before returning to the fitting room.
Rylee Mathis, 17, is a senior at Marshall High School. She decided to come to the boutique and "hopefully save some money, 'cause it gets expensive," she said.
Maggie White, 16, of Kilgore is homeschooled and came to the event with her mother.
Lisa White, her mom, said they are part of a homeschool co-op with Cottage Garden of Tyler through the Tyler Area Christian Home Educators.
According to White, she and her daughter had been at the event since 7 a.m. to secure a spot to look for dresses.
The teen stood smiling in front of a mirror in a light blue gown embellished with gems. She said she came to the boutique with the intent to find a dusty rose or dusty blue colored prom dress.
"It's exactly the color I wanted, and it's sparkly," she said. "I like this one. I definitely found a good one."