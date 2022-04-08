A new support group aims to relieve the commute for Longview-area brain injury survivors.
The Pilot Club of Longview is forming the Longview Brain Injury Support Group.
Right now, the closest brain injury survivor support group is in South Tyler. Pilot Club member Carolyn Ramirez said a group was needed in Longview not only for brain injury survivors but also for relatives and caretakers.
Pilot International is a global service organization that focuses on the prevention of brain injuries and helping people and families affected by brain-related disorders.
"There's a very active (support group) in Tyler, (and) a couple of our pilot members have been traveling to Tyler for the meetings," Ramirez said.
Pilot Club member and Longview resident Mary Stuart has been driving to Tyler for the support group. Stuart had a sudden brain aneurysm six years ago that left her recovering in a hospital for months, she said.
"My daughter who is a doctor said, 'Mom, you don't know how lucky you are to be here,' " Stuart said.
Stuart doesn't remember the two months following her aneurysm, and for a while she was unable to recognize anyone, Stuart said.
"The one thing I do remember is the first time I had to get out of bed, my legs didn't know how to move," she said. "My brain had to basically learn how to do things in the right sequence again and function normally."
Stuart had to undergo extensive physical, speech and occupational therapy after the aneurysm, and several aspects of her life have been upended, she said. Her ability to multitask has decreased, and she finds it easier to focus on one thing at a time.
Soon after Stuart returned home from the hospital, she decided to start looking for a support group. With no in-town options, she started making the drive to Tyler every month to attend meetings held by the East Texas Brain Injury Support Group.
However, Stuart didn't want to have to keep making the journey to Tyler every time she wanted to attend a support group meeting, especially in the dark, she said. After years of attending the meetings, Stuart, with the backing of the Pilot Club, led the formation of a group in Longview.
"(Longview has) a lot of people who have brain injuries ... and there's just no place for them to go," Stuart said.
Support groups offer a time to talk about individual issues with people who have experienced the same thing, Stuart said.
"I can't imagine where I would be if I didn't have the one in Tyler just because I thought I was losing my mind after the brain injury after I got home," she said. "You realize you're not alone. That's the thing that I want to get across."
The kickoff meeting is scheduled 6 p.m. April 12 at First Lutheran Church in Longview. Subsequent meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month.
First Lutheran Church is at 3901 Bill Owens Parkway in Longview.