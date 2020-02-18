Longview Planning and Zoning commissioners unanimously recommended rezoning a McCann Road church that wants to add head-in parking spaces.
Longview Christian Church is zoned single family but wants planned development zoning that allows head-in parking spaces and starts a relationship with city development staff, church leaders said at commissioners' regular meeting Tuesday.
More than a half-dozen people like David Jennings who live near Longview Christian Church — many of them still skittish over rumors four years ago of a Walmart building onto the property — opposed the church Tuesday but to no avail.
"They’re not very good neighbors, and I do not trust them on this. Leave it residential, please," Jennings pleaded of commissioners.
A second chance to provide public input will occur at the Longview City Council meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 12, when the item could be finally approved.
Longview Christian Church is considering future expansion including renovations of entryways to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, leaders said.
Among those tentative plans is a desire to build head-in parking along Hampton Court, church member Kenny Hawthorne said.
"There’s no parking there now, so everybody parks in the median," Hawthorne said. "It seemed like a way to make accessibility to the front of the church on our property."
Head-in parking isn't allowed along any city street aside from downtown Longview, Development Services Director Michael Shirley said.
City staff recommended that church property be rezoned from single family to planned development with stipulations that the property is maintained as a church and that the parking spaces — located on private property and city right of way — would be maintained by the church.
"We want to be present. We want to utilize the acreage that we have there at 2400 McCann Road," church lead minister Mike Skelton said.
Several residential neighbors spoke in opposition, most of them saying that changing the zoning could open the door to unwanted uses of the property, including a retailer, in the future.
Frank Supercinski, an attorney and president of the Village in the Park Homeowners Association, said Longview Christian Church members are good neighbors but that his concerns stem from plans four years ago to build a Walmart on the property.
"We are very much concerned about changing the entire property … to whatever they want to do with it," Supercinski said. "Once you change zoning and you get away from the single family-2, these folks can put anything that they want in there."
Before the vote, several commissioners asked staff if other options could be pursued instead of rezoning.
Shirley and City Planner Angela Choy said that a planned development was the preferred option over a zoning variance or an ordinance change. Choy said the planned development would not allow for a Walmart because that would be considered spot zoning, which is illegal under state law.
In its consent agenda, commissioners:
Approved a plat of 2.323 acres into two lots at 1328 Heritage Boulevard;
Approved a plat of 9.905 acres into one lot at 827 Fisher Road;
Approved a plat of 1.151 acres into one lot at 5208 Judson Road.