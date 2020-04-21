The city of Longview Planning and Zoning Commission consented Tuesday to let Kilgore College install a 70-foot logo sign on its Longview campus.
An unrelated zoning request involving property on Brent Road was withdrawn, City Planner Angela Choy said.
Kilgore College and its contractor, Rick’s Sign Co., need the city’s approval because its campus lies in the historical South Main planned development district, which limits any nameplate sign on the campus to a maximum of 30 linear feet.
“We are in the process of trying to renovate interior and exterior of facilities in Longview to make them more appealing to the community and students,” Kilgore College Executive Vice President Mike Jenkins said, adding that the logo sign “would have benefits for the identification of what the facility is and our purpose for being in Longview.”
The Longview City Council must give final approval for the request at a later date.
The South Main district is a pre-World War II neighborhood that was the first area to grow beyond Longview’s original 100 acres. It is bounded by South Street to the north, High Street to the west, Green Street to the east and a Union Pacific rail line to the south, with the Kilgore College-Longview campus situated in the district’s northwest corner.
In 1986, the city created the planned development to preserve historical characteristics of the neighborhood, Choy said. Property owners must adhere to setback, use and architectural, sign or other guidelines to make certain changes to their properties.
Choy followed those requirements and denied the request, but city ordinances allow the applicants to appeal to the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council, she said.
The approximate cost of the work is estimated at $4,400, Jenkins said.
The request was to be considered by the commission on March 17, but that meeting was canceled after Longview Mayor Andy Mack and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt issued orders limiting all gatherings in the city and county to no more than 10 people — a guideline from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a way to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Commissioners held their meeting by teleconference Tuesday. Chairwoman Frankie Parson said the next several meetings also might be through teleconference, should social distancing restrictions persist.
As for the Brent Road request, Kevin Stagner withdrew his application to rezone more than 15 acres from agriculture to single family-3 zoning.
Stagner didn’t give a reason for the withdrawal but said he spoke with neighbors on Friday, Choy said.
Under their consent agenda, commissioners approved a replat of 2.048 acres of heavy commercial-zoned land on East Loop 281 at Airline Road into two lots.
Commissioners also replatted 5.945 acres of planned development-single family attached property along Page Creek Trail into 26 lots and a homeowner’s association area.
Only one member of the public spoke Tuesday. Victor Russell asked if there was a land bank program in the city or in Council District 3.
Choy and Development Services Director Michael Shirley said a land bank program is operated in coordination with the South Longview Improvement Program, which includes most if not all of District 3. The land bank program is administered through the Public Works Division.