From staff reports
Get ready to go treasure hunting.
The annual Zonta Antiques Show and Sale returns today through Sunday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
The show, which traditionally is in March, was moved this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
This is the sixth year the annual event has been hosted by the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas. The Zonta Club of Longview hosted the show for more than 40 years before passing it on.
Event Co-chairwoman Terry McJilton said about 50 exhibitors are expected at this year’s show with everything from glass, linens, furniture, jewelry, art, collectibles and more.
The event also will feature the popular Tea Room and Pie Bar with desserts as well as a lunch menu.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $10 for a weekend pass, with funds supporting a number of Zonta community projects.
For information, go to zontaantiqueshow.com .