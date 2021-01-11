The Zonta Club of Longview announced in a post Sunday on its Facebook page it is canceling its annual prom dress boutique because of COVID-19.
Zonta Club is a women's service organization, some high schools also have chapters in the area.
The event offers free prom dresses to young women in the area. Most of the dresses are donated.
According to the Facebook post, the group does not feel it can safely host the event in the COVID-19 pandemic, but will continue to take new or gently used dresses for 2022.
Donations can be dropped off at the Longview Fire Department at 100 S. Center St. Financial donations can be made at zontalongview.clubexpress.com .