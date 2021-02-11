Treasure hunters will be able to search through hundreds of antiques once again this year at the Zonta Antiques Show and Sale in Longview, but they'll have to wait until June to do so.
Zonta Club of Greater East Texas is postponing the annual antique show until June 4 to 6, Terry McJilton, antiques show chair, said Thursday. The annual event is typically held the first weekend of March at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
"For safety purposes for the community that we love, we thinks it's wise to wait this year and postpone the show until June," McJilton said. "We hope by then that more people will have had a chance to receive their COVID-19 vaccine."
The show will continue to be at Maude Cobb, and McJilton said Zonta Club will comply with any guidelines, such as capacity restrictions, that are in place at the time of the show.
For 47 years, the annual Zonta Antiques Show and Sale has featured dozens of vendors from across the country selling jewelry, toys, kitchen wares and other antiques. It typically draws hundreds of attendees each of its three days at Maude Cobb.
The show raises tens of thousands of dollars that the club uses to support women and girls through a variety of projects.
In addition to vendors, the show also features the popular Tea Room with lunch options and pies. McJilton said Zonta Club members are still considering options for the Tea Room this year. The Tea Room typically has 10 tables, but due to capacity and social distancing restrictions, the club isn't certain whether it will be able to have it in the same capacity.
"What is really going to be the most different this year is the Tea Room. We're having to really put on our thinking caps to figure out whether we will be able to have that and in what capacity," she said.
Options the club are considering include serving boxed lunches or simply selling pies.
Additionally, the club annually hires a police officer to serve on duty at the show and has a ticket committee to accept tickets at the door. The committee this year will be tasked with counting attendees to ensure capacity guidelines are enforced as needed, though McJilton said she doesn't anticipate the club will have any problems even with a reduced capacity because the show is a come-and-go event. She anticipates about the same number of vendors as in previous years.
"We are excited to move forward with our show. We just want it to be safe for our community," she said. "We look forward to seeing everyone in June."
For information, visit zontaantiqueshow.com .