The Zonta Club of Longview has scheduled its annual Women of Achievement Luncheon for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 25 at the Holiday Inn Infinity Center, 300 Tuttle Circle.
The event recognizes local women who have made positive contributions to the Longview community, according to the organization.
Scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors as well as scholarships for women enrolled in college to assist with their studies.
The organization also will award a community grant to a local nonprofit agency that focuses on serving women in the area.
The public is invited to the luncheon.
Tickets can be purchased for $25 at zontalongview.clubexpress.com/ .