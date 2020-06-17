Two local nonprofit entities and four graduates will be able to further their missions and education, thanks to a local chapter of a women’s organization.
The Zonta Club of Longview divvied out $14,000 in grants and scholarships at its Women of Achievement Celebration luncheon Tuesday at the Holiday Inn.
The club awarded a $5,000 grant to both Buckner Family Services and Mercy Manor.
Kim Wright, a campaign coordinator with Buckner Family Services, said the grant will help the Family Pathways Program.
Family Pathways is a program that helps single mothers who are enrolled in college, Wright said. There are 16 apartments for residents of the program.
The grant specifically will provide counseling for the families in the program, she said.
“Many of our Family Pathways homes have experienced adversity and are trying to parent, go to school, take classes, many have part-time jobs,” Wright said. “Counseling’s not just a luxury, it’s a necessity.”
Mercy Manor is a crisis pregnancy center that fosters on teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17.
Executive Director Stephanie Fears said the grant will go toward the Purposely Plated Nutrition Program, which teaches the young women about nutrition for themselves and their children.
The program is available to nonresidential clients, too, she said.
“You are actually teaching them something that’s going to benefit them for a lifetime,” Fears said, “and not only them, but their children. Thank you for your investment in Mercy Manor; thank you for your investment in your community.”
The club also awarded four $1,000 scholarships to local students.
Shumaria Edwards received the Adult Women in Education Scholarship. She is working on her bachelor’s degree at LeTourneau University to one day become a teacher.
The After the Dress Scholarship from the annual prom boutique was awarded to Julia Miller. Miller will attend LeTourneau University to study kinesiology.
The two Z-Club scholarships recipients are both Longview High School 2020 graduates — Gracie Russell and Moiya Toliver. The scholarship goes to members of local high school Zonta clubs.
Russell plans to study anesthesiology, and Toliver will study biology to become a veterinarian.
The club also inducted new members and officers, naming Amy Hooten as the new president. Hooten is an EMS section chief with the Longview Fire Department.
“Some say that COVID and the unrest have taken over 2020 from us. Many of us wish we could go back to our prior way of life,” she said. “I say that in our most desperate time we have a choice. We either rise to the occasion or we fall. These last few months have presented significant challenges, challenges many of us have never known.
“In the midst of these difficult times, does the great spirit of our organization not serve as a guiding symbol to healing and community strength? The very foundation of our clubs within our communities are to cure the things that ail our country,” she said.