On Saturday, the largest dress shop in town will be at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
The Zonta Club of Longview will host its 12th annual Prom Boutique from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event invites high school girls to come get free prom dresses, shoes and accessories.
Ashley Summers, chairwoman of the event, said the boutique started after Hurricane Katrina. Some Zonta Club members saw New Orleans had a similar event and wanted to bring it to Longview.
Since then, the club has helped hundreds of young women find the perfect dress for prom. Summers said they give out between 300 to 500 dresses a year.
“It is a need that people don’t recognize as an actual need,” she said. “When we think of needs, we think of scholarships to go to college, we think of household goods and so forth. But when you talk about a high school girl — I’ve said this for years and I still say it today — it’s one of the most monumental experiences as a young lady we all remember.”
But formal dresses have become more and more expensive, Summers said. They can range between $300 and $1,000.
“For a family choosing to pay a mortgage or buy a prom dress, we’re thankful that they choose the mortgage,” she said. “We’re thankful that we have the opportunity to provide a prom dress.”
Anyone can donate a new or gently used dress any time of year, Summers said. Donations can be dropped off at her office at Kelly Services at 102 Commander Drive in Longview. Almost all the dresses at the event are donated, but Zonta does buy some with donated money.
Additionally, anyone can come to the event. Summers said the girls do not have to meet any qualifications to get a free dress, but it is first-come, first-served.
“The ladies of Zonta Club of Longview are what make this event so special,” Summers said. “Because not only are they there to do the work and do the heavy lifting, ... but they love on these girls. And they show these girls that there is a support system out here of strong businesswomen who are willing to do whatever it takes to make them be successful.”
After attending the boutique, the young women can apply for a $4,000 scholarship, Summers said. The recipient gets $1,000 a year for four years if she maintains a B average.
Summers said part of what she enjoys is some of the “full-circle” moments. Women have joined Zonta Club after bringing their daughters to the boutique. High school seniors also often bring their dresses back so someone can wear it the next year and then later volunteer.
Every year, the goal is to fill a need by helping young women find the perfect prom dress, Summers said. But it turns into something more.
“A lot of the girls come, and they get some mentoring, they get some counseling. Some of them get hugs that they haven’t gotten in a long time,” she said. “Some of them just get told that they look beautiful, and they haven’t been told that they’re beautiful. It’s so much deeper than just the dress.”