Zonta member Kamekia Gray, right, helps Longview High School senior Brooke Lashua look for the perfect prom dress in February 2018 during the Zonta Club of Longview’s Prom Boutique at the Longview Exhibit Center. The 14th annual Prom Boutique is Saturday.
Zonta Club of Longview Prom Boutique chairwoman Ashley Summers displays some of the prom dresses that have been donated for the Prom Boutique, planned from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Dresses, shoes and accessories are free for any girl going to prom.
Some of the prom dresses donated for the Prom Boutique feature sequins and lace. The free boutique will be hosted from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday by the Zonta Club of Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Donated prom dresses await choosing by girls at the Prom Boutique to be hosted by the Zonta Club of Longview. The free event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday will be at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Judy Gillentine and other Zonta Club of Longview members sort donated dresses by size Friday at the Longview Exhibit Building in preparation for today’s 11th annual Zonta Prom Boutique that will provide free prom dresses and accessories to young women who arrive to shop.
Bonnie Hubbard and other Zonta Club of Longview members sort donated dresses by size Friday at the Longview Exhibit Building in preparation for Saturday’s 11th annual Zonta Prom Boutique, which provides free prom dresses and accessories to young women who arrive to shop. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Ashley Summers looks through donated prom dresses being stored Tuesday at Kelly Services for the upcoming Zonta Prom Boutique. Zonta gives out an average of 300 to 350 free formal dresses each year. The boutique is planned for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive in Longview.
Daingerfield High School senior Vanessa Eldridge looks for the perfect prom dress, on Saturday February 24, 2018, during the Zonta Club of Longview's Prom Boutique at the Longview Exhibit Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Linden-Kildare High School sophmore Grace Broussard tries on a prom dress, on Saturday February 24, 2018, during the Zonta Club of Longview's Prom Boutique at the Longview Exhibit Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Zonta member Lyndell McAllister helps Daingerfield High School senior Vanessa Eldridge looks for the perfect prom dress, on Saturday February 24, 2018, during the Zonta Club of Longview's Prom Boutique at the Longview Exhibit Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Zonta Club of Longview board member Priscilla Beckham looks over a selection of hand bags and prom dresses being stored in her Kelly Services office, on Thursday February 8, 2018, while speaking about the 10th Annual Zonta Prom Boutique. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
A collection of shoes, hand bags, and prom dresses are stored in the Kelly Services office for the the 10th Annual Zonta Prom Boutique on Thursday February 8, 2018. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Zonta Club of Longview board member Priscilla Beckham looks through a pile of prom dresses being stored in her Kelly Services office, on Thursday February 8, 2018, while speaking about the 10th Annual Zonta Prom Boutique. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Zonta member Mary Napps speaks with Hannah Rosser, 17, of Harmony as she tries on a prom dress during the Zonta Club of Longview's ninth annual Prom Boutique, on Saturday February 25, 2017, at First Baptist Church. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Andrea Vine helps her daughter Alex Sessom, 16, of Harleton search for the perfect prom dress during the Zonta Club of Longview's ninth annual Prom Boutique, on Saturday February 25, 2017, at First Baptist Church. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Nichole Fant searches through a rack for a prom dress during the Zonta Club's 2015 Prom Dress Boutique. The club collected more than 1,300 new and used prom dresses to give to girls who might not be able to afford them otherwise.
Nichole Fant searches through a rack for a prom dress Saturday, January 26, 2013, at the Zonta Club's annual Prom Dress Boutique. The club collected over 1300 new and used prom dresses to give to girls who might not be able to afford them otherwise. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Zonta Club of Longview is still making dreams come true with its 14th annual Prom Boutique. The boutique, set for Feb. 25 in the Longview Exhibit Center, provides young women who show up for the event with free prom dresses and accessories.
Ashley Summers looks through donated prom dresses being stored Tuesday at Kelly Services for the upcoming Zonta Prom Boutique. Zonta gives out an average of 300 to 350 free formal dresses each year. The boutique is planned for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive in Longview.
Zonta Club of Longview board member Priscilla Beckham looks over a selection of hand bags and prom dresses being stored in her Kelly Services office, on Thursday February 8, 2018, while speaking about the 10th Annual Zonta Prom Boutique. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
A crowd gathers for the Zonta Club of Longview's ninth annual Prom Boutique, on Saturday February 25, 2017, at First Baptist Church. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Zonta Club member Jackie Kelley, left, helps Cassity Barfield search for a prom dress on Jan. 26, 2013, at the Zonta Club's annual Prom Dress Boutique.
Nichole Fant searches through a rack for a prom dress during the Zonta Club's 2015 Prom Dress Boutique. The club collected more than 1,300 new and used prom dresses to give to girls who might not be able to afford them otherwise.
Nichole Fant searches through a rack for a prom dress Saturday, January 26, 2013, at the Zonta Club's annual Prom Dress Boutique. The club collected over 1300 new and used prom dresses to give to girls who might not be able to afford them otherwise. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
“Some of our former members came up with this idea, and it has grown bigger and bigger through the years,” Prom Boutique chairwoman Amy Hooten said. “This is one of our biggest events … and people can donate slightly used or new prom dresses throughout the year.”
Throughout the year, the club collects new and gently used dresses in different styles, lengths and colors, with sizes ranging from 0 to 28. Donations for the boutique will be accepted through Friday and can be dropped off at 100 E. Cotton St., in Longview.
According to Hooten, Zonta has about 3,000 dresses in its wardrobe.
“We have tons of dresses. We get donations from Dillard’s and from Emily Rae’s,” she said. “We have a church group from Dallas affiliated with a store that donates brand new dresses every year since they heard about it.”
Hundreds of dresses are given away during the boutique, Hooten said.
“After COVID, we went down a little bit but hopefully we’re going to keep picking up,” she said. “But we give away as many as 600.”
Past boutiques have included formal dresses for other occasions.
“We don’t have any wedding dresses right now, but in the past we’ve even had brand new wedding dresses that people would come and get,” Hooten said. “We can’t store all of them, so we gave our wedding dresses to Hope’s Closet to give out.”
Hooten said the Prom Boutique’s reach has expanded.
“We get people from Houston, Dallas, all over because we advertise on Facebook. There aren’t any restrictions — it’s kind of a first come first serve,” she said. “When you come in you will sign up, kind of like taking a number and waiting your turn.”
Before the doors open for the boutique, Hooten said several some young women are already waiting outside to sign up.
“We go fast as our dressing rooms will allow us to go,” Hooten said. “We usually have about 32 dressing rooms, and as soon as a dressing room empties, we’ll pull somebody else back.”
Volunteers are an important part of the event. Their roles include everything from setting up the boutique to assisting in the search for the perfect dress.
“We probably have about 50 signed up right now. It sounds like a lot but it’s not,” Hooten said. “We’ll take any volunteers available — if they can work an hour or two hours or if they can work the whole day.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on the Zonta Club of Longview’s Facebook page.
Hooten said it’s a unique experience helping the girls with the dresses.
“Everything is organized on racks in colors and in sizes, and we try to have a personalized shopping attendant with them to help them get two to three dresses and they can just start trying them on,” she said. “We have mirrors and areas where they can get upon a stand and look at their dresses. They just keep trying them on, and if they find one they like, they can take it home.”
Shoes, jewelry and other accessories also are donated for the boutique.
“We usually have those, and we’ll offer them until we run out,” Hooten said.
Hooten said the young women are always excited when they find the perfect dress.
“You can just tell by the look on their faces they feel blessed and they feel pretty,” she said. “And they’re just really excited when they find the dress that fits.”