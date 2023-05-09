Roy Miller has a 55-year storied past in all things aviation.
From serving as a pilot in the military to director of Shreveport Regional Airport, Miller's worked in an array flight-related positions in and outside of the US.
Still, in his opinion his favorite job has been in Gregg County as airport director for East Texas Regional Airport.
"I've been at this a long time and this is the best job I've ever had," Miller said.
On Monday, county commissioners officially approved his retirement as director.
Miller got his start in aviation with the US Army in 1967. Until 1971, he served as army aviator chief warrant officer and field artillery officer captain. During his service he was a helicopter pilot, combat command pilot, primary flight instructor and worked in various technical and command positions.
He would go on to get a masters degree in business management and a bachelors in aviation business management, both from Texas A&M University - Texarkana. He was airport manager at Texarkana Regional Airport for five years and later worked as director of airports for Shreveport Regional Airport for 22 years.
After his time at Shreveport Regional he worked part-time at a consulting firm when he heard about an opening in Gregg County. At the time, the county was working on major renovations of the airport terminal, he said.
Miller met with County Judge Bill Stoudt, who was aware of his work doing the terminal at Shreveport Regional, he said. Miller told Stoudt he'd agree to help for about a year and then be done. Ten years later, he's still helping the airport pass Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) inspections, a fact Stoudt referenced while addressing Miller.
"On behalf of the county judge’s office it’s been a pleasure working for you and you leave in great standing giving us another passing grade with the FAA for the inspection they just did this past week," Stoudt said.
According to Miller, this marks the fifth year in a row the airport's received an inspection without discrepancy -- a rare feat in the airport business, he said.
"In all my time I’ve never seen that many in my career come in a row and that compliment goes to the staff of the airport and with the staff of Pct. 4 who’ve helped us along," he said.
After the meeting, he reflected on his tenure with the airport and the many ways its changed since he first came on 10 years ago. Aside from routine maintenance like painting pavements, keeping grass height to code and maintaining proper lighting, Miller also oversaw major projects. Work like the terminal renovation and rehabilitating a muddy hill to put in a taxi lane are just a few of the large changes that have taken place during his tenure, he said.
One of the things he's most proud circles back to passing inspections, as Miller said getting a fifth-year zero discrepancy inspection report was rewarding.
He believes every community needs an airport not only for the economic development it brings but also for quality of life. He urged residents to continue to use the airport because "if we don't use it we may lose it."
At 76-years-old, Miller wants to take time now to travel with his wife and see parts of the state and country he's yet to, he said. A sixth-generation Texan, he says there's much to see in the state he takes so much pride in. In July, he plans to go on a tour to Glacier National Park in Montana and also visit Yellowstone National Park and the Teton Range.
According to Stoudt, the airport director position has been posted internally and externally and is accepting applications.