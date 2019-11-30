Longview and the area are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service said conditions are favorable for severe storms in Northeast Texas, Northwest Louisiana and Southwest and South Central Arkansas.
In Texas, the watch area includes Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith and Upshur counties.
In Louisiana, Bossier and Caddo are among 17 parishes in the watch area.
News-Journal news partner CBS19 says scattered large hail and wind gusts to 70 mph are possible. Storms should move out of East Texas by 5 p.m., CBS19 meteorologists said. In Longview and Tyler, storms should not be of concern after about 2 p.m.
A tornado watch is issued when weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes. A tornado watch therefore implies it is also a severe thunderstorm watch.