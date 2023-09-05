Schrundagale Griffith, a sixth-grade math teacher at Foster Middle School, has been named one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Griffin has taught at Foster for two years, and in Texas public schools since 2009. She says she prides herself on helping her students discover the joy of learning through exploration and discovery, trial and error, and productive struggle.
"Students can learn from what they do right, and what they have done wrong. Creating a safe place for students to learn is and will always be my goal," she said.
In 2021, Griffith was honored with Ellen Degeneres' Kleenex Nominate your Incredible Teacher Contest Award, and she received Peltier's Outstanding Teacher Award. She says that her most prized awards, however, have come from her students.
Students have featured her in a Forever Friends Exceptional Influencer Poster Campaign, and she was also selected to receive the school's "You Rock" Award for outstanding character, leadership abilities, community service, and for empowering students to develop and implement initiatives that benefited the school and community. Griffith holds an associate degree from Kilgore College, a bachelor's from LeTourneau University, and a master's from Texas A&M University.
“Texas teachers perform miracles every day as they inspire children even in the most challenging of times,” said Kevin Brown, executive director of the Texas Association of School Administrators, which has coordinated the Texas Teacher of the Year program since 2011. “Public school teachers are critical to the success of individual children and our society as a whole. Those who choose to teach are national heroes, and these six finalists are the best among them. They have distinguished themselves among thousands of outstanding, dedicated teachers across our nation have who have answered the call to serve."
On August 14, a panel of judges composed of representatives of Texas teacher associations and last year’s Texas Teacher of the Year finalists selected the finalists from the 40 Texas Regional Teachers of the Year — one elementary and one secondary teacher from each of the 20 Texas Education Service Center regions.
All finalists will be interviewed Oct. 19 by a panel of judges composed of representatives of educational leadership associations, community and business leaders, a member of the State Board for Educator Certification, a member of the State Board of Education, and prior Texas Teachers of the Year.
The panel will select two state-level winners — Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year — and designate one to represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony Oct. 20 at the Kalahari Resort & Convention Center in Round Rock, where the 40 Regional Teachers of the Year will also be recognized.
The Texas Teacher of the Year program has honored excellence in classroom education since 1969. The program, facilitated by TASA since 2011, annually recognizes and rewards teachers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching. In 2015, Texas Teacher of the Year Shanna Peeples of Amarillo ISD became the second Texas teacher to be named the National Teacher of the Year. Learn more at tasanet.org/texasTOY.
OTHER SECONDARY TEACHER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Naveen Cunha, Stephen F. Austin Middle School, Bryan ISD: Cunha has taught eighth-grade Robotics 1 at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan ISD for the past six years of his 30-plus year career in education. As the coordinator of the district’s Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) academy, he helps students identify and utilize all disciplines in their learning while being supported by some of the latest technological advancements. "I became a teacher because of my desire to be a life-learner and to share that passion with others," Cunha says. "Advocating for our program and students have been a mindset since the beginning which has reaped rewards in many ways." In 2002, he received the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST). This was followed by his selection as a NASA Educator Astronaut finalist and receiving an Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship. These experiences, along with his recent International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA) Teacher Excellence Award, he says, have exposed him to federal agencies and programs that allow him to share new resources with his students. Cunha holds a bachelor's degree from The University of Texas at Austin and a master's from Texas A&M University.
Cynthia Hopkins, Harold C. Kaffie Middle School, Corpus Christi ISD: Cynthia Hopkins, Ph.D., has taught science at Harold C. Kaffie Middle School in Corpus Christi ISD since 2007. She sponsors the school’s robotics, coding, drone, engineering, science fair, and STEM honor clubs. Hopkins also chairs her district advisory team, serves as a mentor teacher for new teachers, and has hosted nine clinical teachers. "Students are not a blank slate for me to fill with science and robotics knowledge," she says. "They investigated the world around them for 12 years before stepping into my classroom. I want to honor that knowledge while providing opportunities for students to attach new experiences to their prior knowledge." Hopkins, who serves as an instructor for the Region 2 Educational Service Center and as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC), is a National Board Certified Teacher in Early Adolescence Science. She is the only teacher from Region 2 on the state's Teacher Vacancy Task Force. Hopkins holds a bachelor's degree from American University and three master's degrees (curriculum and instruction, special education and educational administration) and a doctorate from TAMUCC.
