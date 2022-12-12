Longview High School automotive-diesel technology students placed second at the third annual North Texas Automobile Dealers Auto Tech Competition, competing against 38 Texas schools.
The competition was hosted Dec. 3 in Fort Worth at Texas Motor Speedway and allowed the selected LHS students to take away a lot of lessons. According to organizers, the show allows students the opportunity to compete for a chance at scholarships and professional industry tools in order to continue their career path journey.
Walking away with more than just valuable knowledge, LHS earned second place and received a scholarship for a five-week auto-tech course fast track program and $4,000 worth of snap-on tools.
“This is not easy, this is probably the hardest competition there is. For them to do good on this was spectacular, plus we’re competing against big schools,” said Raymond Bouis, Longview High School auto tech instructor.
Aleksandr Ortega, a senior at Longview High, said his favorite part was the opportunity to work on an old vehicle, learning about electrical problems and how to diagnose cars.
Cayden Tipton, also a senior, said earning second place and having the opportunity to compete felt good.
“... We learned a whole lot about the dealership. They taught us a whole bunch and gave us everything we needed to know. It was a really great experience,” said Tipton.
Bouis said the group of students who participated were all seniors and had to qualify for the competition by earning a certification during their junior year.
Additionally, a sponsorship of $10,000 from Peltier Kia in Tyler helped the students attend.
The competition consisted of 12 stations and also had a portion where students were given a three-hour challenge to diagnose and fix cars that were bugged with problems.