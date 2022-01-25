The Longview High School choir has been invited to perform the National Anthem at a Dallas Mavericks game in March against the Golden State Warriors, and is asking for help from community members to make the trip a reality.
“This game, and our performance has a high likelihood of being nationally televised,” said Melody McMullen, Longview High School Choir Director.
McMullen said this is the first time the LHS choir has received an opportunity like this.
“We’re so thrilled, I was just thrilled to receive the invitation. Even though we were in a pandemic last year, the Longview Choir was incredibly successful, we received multiple first divisions at multiple competitions. We’re in the process of rebuilding this program and last year's kids did a phenomenal job in rebuilding the choir program,” she said. “ I have some kids that are really on fire and they were so excited to learn that we received this invitation to perform; really, really excited.”
There will be 153 individuals, including choir students, parents and faculty, attending the performance in Dallas, which will require three charter buses at a cost of $5,000, according to McMullen.
“We’re doing everything we can so we can raise money to pay for our charter buses so that it doesn’t have to come out of our budget for the rest of the year's activities,” she said.
LHS Choir will be setting up a fundraiser with Bubba’s 33 restaurant on Feb. 2 for lunch and dinner time.
McMullen said flyers will be given and distributed across social media platforms for them to show digitally at the restaurant. Those at Bubba's can also tell the server that they want to support the Longview High School Choir in order for them to obtain 10% of the profits of the ticket sales.
She also mentioned that she plans to ask help from other local restaurants, but that will later be announced on social media platforms.
McMullen said the charter buses have to be paid by Feb 17, so any donations directly to the choir are greatly appreciated.
To donate towards the LHS choir you can email mmcmullen@lisd.org, call (903) 663-1301 ext. 716, venmo donations to @lobochoir or use $thequeen1977 on Cashapp.
McMullen wants to give thanks in advance and said LHS is excited to represent Longview during the NBA basketball game.
“We’re just so excited because we know of all of the wonderful things and all the talented people that are here in Longview. Of course we’re lobo nation but we’re also extremely honored to represent the city of Longview and be able to perform and represent our town with the best kids we have,” she said.