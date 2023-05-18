Longview ISD has announced a change of plans for Friday night's high school graduation ceremony.
Citing the "strong possibility of severe weather late Friday night," the district has changed the event's start time to 6 p.m. at Lobo Stadium. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
The district says that parking will be limited, and is advising students to arrive early and be in the Coliseum no later than 5 p.m. Graduates are being asked to park in the student parking lots or to be dropped off in the breezeway.
All stadium seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis on both the home and visitors sides. Individual seats or sections of seats cannot be reserved or roped-off.