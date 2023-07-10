Longview ISD announced the death of beloved high school principal James Brewer on Monday night.
“It is with deep sadness that Longview ISD announces the sudden passing of Mr. James Brewer, Principal of Longview High School,” the district said in a news release.
According to the district, Brewer passed away Monday evening after experiencing a sudden cardiac event.
An beloved leader, mentor, and friend to those who knew him, Brewer dedicated his life to education and was preparing to start his 17th year at Longview High School.
Longview High School will be providing counseling services and support to students and staff. Details regarding memorial arrangements and ways to honor Mr. Brewer’s memory will be communicated in the coming days.
“The legacy of Mr. James Brewer will forever remain a guiding light at Longview Independent School District,” said James Wilcox, LISD superintendent. “James will be remembered as an outstanding educator, a compassionate leader, and a cherished member of our community. His spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of those he touched throughout his remarkable career.”
“Our thoughts and prayers will be with the Brewer family during this difficult time,” he said. “We ask that the community respect their privacy as they grieve this tremendous loss.”